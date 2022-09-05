Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha gets a release date on OTT: Deets inside

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will reportedly be released on Netflix next month.



According to Pinkvilla report, the movie that was released on August 11, failed to impress the cinemagoers and bombed at the box office (BO).

In addition to not doing well, the high-budgeted flick also fell prey to the boycott trend and hence the latest reports suggested that the makers of the movie decided to release it on the OTT service as soon as possible because of the “poor performance” at the BO.

To note, the movie inspired by Hollywood’s Forrest Gump would be available on October 20 on streaming platform, Netflix.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie also shut down speculations about distributors “demanding compensation” for bad performance of the movie.

“This is baseless speculation and the scenario is completely different,” the producers told ETimes.