Former Newsnight producer claims Queen Elizabeth has a blind spot for Prince Andrew

File footage

Queen Elizabeth has a ‘blind spot’ for her ‘favorite’ son Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, royal experts have speculated that the ‘attitudes’ towards Andrew will change when Prince Charles will be declared the king of Britain.

Former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, who conducted the exclusive interview with Prince Andrew, 62, has made further revelations about the now infamous episode of the show.

The interview in which, the Duke of York opened up about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sparked a major public backlash.

The criticism also resulted into the fallout of several companies and charities Andrew had links with - distanced themselves from him.

Speaking on The Political Party podcast, McAlister said that she found it “extraordinary” that Prince Andrew had thought the interview went well. “Here is a man who, for almost 60 years, has been, as we all understand it, the Queen’s favourite son,” she said.

“He’s been told he’s amazing. He’s never lost a job, he’s never had a terrible appraisal. He’s probably never even been dumped. He’s never had to worry about his fuel bill. The cost of living crisis is not a problem,” she claimed.

McAlister dubbed this as the ‘delusion of power’ that consequently ‘tripped up’ Andrew ‘beyond belief.’

Claimed that the Queen has a blind spot towards him, McAlister anticipated, “when the Queen very, very sadly is no longer here, I think it will be a very, very different story for Andrew in the more realistic glare of his older brother.”

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and barred from the use of HRH earlier this year.