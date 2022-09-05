Florence Pugh to miss ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference in Venice, Deets inside

British actress Florence Pugh to skip the press conference of her upcoming, highly-anticipated film Don’t Worry Darling in Venice Film Festival 2022 after the film’s world premiere.

The Little Women starlet, 26, will be limiting herself from the promotional activities of the upcoming psychological film scheduled for Monday.

However, she still plans to walk the red carpet for the premiere later that day, Variety reported.

According to initial reports, Pugh won't be attending the news conference at the festival amid her shooting schedule for the Dune sequel.

A source close to the Dune: Part Two production told PEOPLE that the Black Widow actress just won't land in time for the press conference.

Pugh’s absence from the event sparks speculation that she is on bad terms with Don't Worry Darling costar and director Olivia Wilde, who has since denied any tension between them. She told Variety that "tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them."

Pugh and Harry Styles starrer Don't Worry Darling will premiere on Sept. 23 in theaters.