Prince Charles finding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s attacks ‘incredibly hard’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attacks plunging Prince Charles into ‘incredibly hard’ sadness.

These insights have been brought to light by a close friend of the heir apparent, in their interview with The Sunday Times.

They started off by saying, “For two years, there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who cannot [publicly] defend himself to a couple he obviously loves and misses.”



“That is incredibly difficult on a personal level.” The close pal further went on to add.

“He is completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships.”

A source also chimed in and admitted that the whole tiff with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is “very painful” for the future king and found the Queen’s Platinum jubilee to be a “minor act of reparation.”