Prince William had 'second thoughts' about Kate Middleton, confided in Queen

file footage

Prince William reportedly had multiple ‘frank’ talks with the Queen and his father Prince Charles when he allegedly had ‘second thoughts’ about his relationship with Kate Middleton, a royal expert has said as per Express UK.



While William tied the knot with Kate in 2011 in a royal wedding watched by millions across the globe, the couple had their fair share of scares before making it official.

As per royal expert Katie Nicholl, Prince William not only ‘confided’ about his relationship blues in the Queen, but also his father Prince Charles, who reportedly insisted that the future King ‘not hurry into anything’ with Kate.

Despite Charles’ forewarnings, Kate and Prince William couldn’t stay apart for long and were eventually engaged soon after their brief yet shock split in 2007.

Both Kate and Prince William have also weighed in on their earlier split, with Kate admitting that she ‘wasn’t very happy but it made her stronger’.

Prince William also went on record to say: “We were both very young… we were both finding ourselves and being dif¬ferent characters. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, so it was just a bit of space and it worked out for the better.”

The couple now have three children together, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.