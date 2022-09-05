Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on brink of ‘backlash’ with Royal family on UK trip

File footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Saturday morning. The couple will be attending several charity events ‘close to their hearts’ this month on their highly-anticipated trip.

Upon their arrival, it has been predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will face brutal backlash after Meghan dropped bombshells in a controversial interview with the Cut.

A royal commentator has claimed that Meghan’s shocking comments on the royal family and British media could backfire on the Sussexes, who demanded ‘adequate security’ on their visit to the UK.

Royal analyst Neil Sean said, "Now because of the backlash that they feel is oncoming all thanks to those devastating headlines – which were not brought on by themselves of course – they’ve decided that they need to beef up security.”

"Now, they’ve been contacting, and as ever we have to say allegedly, major security firms over here in the United Kingdom to make sure that they will have the right security around them when they’re in and around the United Kingdom,” he said in his YouTube channel Neil Sean’s Daily News Headline video.

The Sussexes’ includes charity events in the UK and Germany, including the One Young World Summit in Manchester, an Invictus Games event in Düsseldord and the WellChild Awards in London.

Sean continued, "So, there’s kind of two big things unless of course they’re planning to go out and meet the public, which I can’t imagine would be too well advised given the fact the publicity and the poll rating over here for Harry and Meghan is at an all-time low.”

"But whichever way you look at it, somewhere somehow somebody has decided that perhaps their return might not be as welcoming as they first thought,” he added.



