Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘ring of steel’ around them in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to attend their first event in the UK today, September 5, and as per Mirror UK, the couple will have a ‘ring of steel’ around them for their protection, specially after Meghan’s latest controversial interview.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to attend the One Young World conference in Manchester today and strict security measures have been put in place to safeguard them in the country.

This comes after Prince Harry took to the UK Home Office to court in an effort to get Met Police protection in place for him and his family during their time in the UK.

As part of the security arrangements, only approved guests and photographers will be given venue details for Harry and Meghan’s events, with One Young World conference staff being told to remove all unauthorised visitors from the venue at least 90 minutes before the opening.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in the UK on Saturday, September 3, just days after Meghan’s explosive interview with The Cut came out, in which she accused the British press of calling her children the ‘N-word’.