Meghan Markle ‘won't return to acting’ despite moving to Hollywood

Meghan Markle is not interested in making a return to her acting career despite staging a big move to Hollywood with husband Prince Harry, as per a royal expert quoted by The Daily Star.



Rumours about Meghan wanting to return to acting after having announced retirement in 2017 following her engagement to Prince Harry have swirled ever since the couple moved to the US in 2020.

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: “She's got a big fat contract with Netflix. She could do whatever she wants with Netflix. So why isn't she producing? Why isn't she starring in some passion project with Netflix, because she's had two years to do that?”

“So, I am not of the team Meghan wants to go back into acting. I don't think she's gonna go back into acting,” Schofield added.

She further explained: “I mean, she's had this Netflix deal and she's had several years to do whatever she wanted to do with it. And nothing's come to fruition ... if she wanted to be an actress, she's had the opportunity to do that with her Netflix contract and her Netflix relationship. I don't understand what the holdup is.”