Leonardo DiCaprio looks cool and calm as he stepped out in NYC after split from Camila Morrone

Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio appeared composed and collected while hitting the streets of New York City on Saturday after his split from 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone.
The Academy Award-winner, 47, looked dapper in a casual figure in plain white tee and khaki shorts as he chatted with a male pal, who was clad in all-black.
He covered up with a face mask and sunglasses, as well as a white baseball cap.
DiCaprio and Morrone's breakup occurred shortly after her birthday in July -- which resulted in the actor being joked about online for seemingly only dating women under age 25.
She's since moved into a new apartment in Malibu and Leonardo is reportedly already on the prowl for a new flame.
It's been claimed that Leonardo has been 'partying every night' since parting way with his girlfriend of four years, hanging out with his 'old crew and some girls' according to Page Six.
