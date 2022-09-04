Netflix's Virgin River's future gets season-by-season break down

Netflix's drama head reassured fans that the popular show Virgin River's season five will not be the end of the series.

While having a chat with Deadline, the Netflix drama head Jinny Howe commented "I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show."

She further continued, "It feels like based on what we're seeing with season four and the anticipation for season five that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us."

She even hinted that the focus of the storyline might shift away from the main characters Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan's lives in the near future.

"It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we're paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can't seem to get enough, myself included," she said.

While the show entirely revolves around Mel and Jack, many new characters have also been introduced with more storylines.

This opens a possibility for the show to continue with more seasons featuring other characters in central roles.