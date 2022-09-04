Meghan Markle ‘using’ Prince Harry as ‘fame reminder’: He’s why she’s a Duchess’

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘needing and using’ Prince Harry’s name to remind the world ‘why she became famous in the first place’.
This revelation has been made by royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths, in her most recent appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.
The expert began by addressing Prince Harrys’ cameo role in Meghan’s podcast and alleged, “They sort of need him and they don’t, because he was supposed to be in the original Spotify series, and the first one did have a lot of him in, and clearly it was very scripted.”
She also pointed out, “Meghan can pull off scripted quite well – I personally see through it – Harry wasn’t pulling it off so well.”
“So actually I think it’s the other way around, I think she’s sort of said, ‘listen you can have a walk on cameo’.”
Before concluding the expert also went on to note, “I think she’s like, ‘you’re exposing us for being a bit fake because you haven’t had your acting lessons, so you can just remind everyone why I’m famous and then keep your mouth shut.”
