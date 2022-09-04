'New bride' Nicola Peltz wants Brooklyn Beckham to pick sides in family feud

Nicola Peltz is reportedly urging husband Brooklyn Beckham to take a stand for her in rift with Victoria Beckham.

Peltz and Brooklyn, who tied the knot in April 2021, have found themselves in the middle of family tensions with Victoria. While the couple is keeping its distance from David Beckham and family, it is revealed that Nicola wants her 23-year-old husband to be by her side amid this testing time.

A source told Daily Mail: “It’s awful for Brooklyn that his marriage has started out with so much stress between his mother and his new bride. Nicole has demanded loyalty from him at all costs," they say.

It is also revealed that Brooklyn's brother Romeo is playing the peacemaker in the family.

The source added: “Romeo has been on the end of the phone to his brother ­morning, noon and night. He has also been talking to Nicola to try to smooth over the situation."