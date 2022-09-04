Prince Harry ‘needs’ Meghan Markle to ‘survive’ Princess Diana’s death anniversary

Prince Harry is reportedly suffering and leaning on Meghan Markle to help ‘get through’ Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary.
This claim has been made by royal historian and author Dr Tessa Dunlop.
Dr Dunlop started off by admitting to Express UK, “Families are complicated. Harry is a vulnerable lad – this week we've had the 25th anniversary of Diana's death.”
“We have to remember the horror underneath that. I've been doing a lot of research on the Queen, a big biography published just a few years before Diana died and the anti-Diana tone...we forget how horrible we were about Diana.”
Before concluding Dr Dunlop added, “He's scared and he looks to Meghan for strength, for resourcefulness, for a way out of something he felt trapped in.”
