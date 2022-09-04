Meghan Markle ‘carrying’ Sussex brand while Prince Harry ‘serves as extra on set’

Meghan Markle has reportedly left Prince Harry feeling ‘like an extra on set’ by taking on the ‘bulk of the Sussex brand work’.

Author and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop made these shocking revelations recently.

In his interview with the Palace Confidential, Dr. Dunlop was quoted saying, “I think Harry's struggling” with the attention Meghan Markle is getting.



The expert even went on to allege that the struggles are directly related to seeing Meghan Markle’s take on ‘the bulk’ of the Sussex brand work, leaving him as nothing more than to be “the in-between guy.”

During the course of his interview with the outlet, Dr. Dunlop also offered the Duke of Sussex his sympathies and branded him, “Poor old Harry.”

To ‘drive’ the point across he even questioned, “Who is front of The Cut? It's Meghan. Who is hosting the podcast? It's Meghan.”

So “Where's Harry? I feel sorry for Harry,” he added before concluding. “He's like the in-between guy,” and “Meghan is off there in the fast lane.”