Prince Harry to hold first press conference ‘post-Megxit’ at Invictus Games event

The Duke of Sussex is set to 'deliver remarks' at the Invictus Games event in Germany. However, he will not answer any questions from the media, reportedly.

Prince Harry will be holding his first press conference at the Invictus Games on Tuesday.



Harry and Meghan Markle, who are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, will attend events in London and Manchester, as well as in Germany to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games on Sept. 6.

According to the latest reports, Harry will be attending a press conference to launch the Invictus Games tournament for sick and wounded veterans but he will not be answering any questions at the news conference.

The duke, 37, will make an appearance on a panel at the Dusseldorf event and will 'deliver remarks', however, he will not take questions, The Telegraph reported.

On their highly-anticipated trip to the UK, the Sussexes will head to Manchester on Monday for the One Young World summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Markle, who is a counselor for the organization, will also deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

The couple will also meet a group of summit delegates doing "outstanding work on gender equality", One Young World said.