Meghan Markle’s father loves to meet Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has expressed his desire to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as he has seemingly extended an olive branch to the Duchess of Sussex following her recent interview with The Cut.



According to the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle reacted to claims that Meghan said she had ‘lost’ him.

The 78-year-old, who recently suffered stroke, said “She didn't 'lose' me, she dumped me.”

Apparently offering an olive branch to Meghan, Thomas Markle said, “I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn't changed.

“I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time.'

Referring to Meghan’s The Cut interview where she said ‘forgiveness is really important’, Archie and Lilibet’s grandfather said, 'If she really believes in forgiveness, then why can't she forgive me?”

The Daily Mail quoted Thomas Markle as saying, “I have apologised to her multiple times for any hurt and pain I might have caused her.

“I love my daughter. She talks about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?”