One Tree Hill Sophia Bush jumps on viral throwback trend





Sophia Bush is sending fans in a tizzy with her new video.

It has been more than 20 years since the song Teenage Dirtbag was released by Wheatus in 2000. Now, a viral TikTok trend to the song has led A-list celebrities to take a trip down memory lane.



The trend was previously used for people to show their past fashion faux-pas, but now it’s all about exposing pictures of the slightly embarrassing yet nostalgic teenage versions of themselves.

The video posted shows the One Tree Hill actor driving a vehicle on rough terrain. The video montage then features transition from to a toddler version of herself growing up to be a teenager. Sophia’s young adult version is very reminiscent of her iconic character Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill.

Sophia played Brooke Davis in the 2000s teen drama all the way through nine seasons, when it ended in 2012.







