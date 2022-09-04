One Tree Hill Sophia Bush jumps on viral throwback trend

Sophia Bush is sending fans in a tizzy with her new video.
It has been more than 20 years since the song Teenage Dirtbag was released by Wheatus in 2000. Now, a viral TikTok trend to the song has led A-list celebrities to take a trip down memory lane.
The trend was previously used for people to show their past fashion faux-pas, but now it’s all about exposing pictures of the slightly embarrassing yet nostalgic teenage versions of themselves.
The video posted shows the One Tree Hill actor driving a vehicle on rough terrain. The video montage then features transition from to a toddler version of herself growing up to be a teenager. Sophia’s young adult version is very reminiscent of her iconic character Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill.
Sophia played Brooke Davis in the 2000s teen drama all the way through nine seasons, when it ended in 2012.
Harry and Meghan return to the UK to attend charity events, but fans and experts speculate something else
Johnny Depp got his career back on track, while Amber Heard continued to be mocked
Prince Harry's wife's new podcast and interview have grabbed worldwide attention
Kris Jenner is feeling strong emotions after her former son-in-law Kanye West dissed her and family on Instagram
The Modern Family star enjoyed a working dinner with executives from Walmart, which sells her successful clothing line
Willow Smith shares her thoughts on shaved head in a recent interview