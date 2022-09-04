Meghan Markle, Prince Harry respond to backlash

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have seemingly reacted to criticism they faced for using private jets as the couple returned to Britain on Saturday.



The royal couple apparently responded to the backlash with their action as they have reportedly arrived in UK ‘flying commercial.’

Meghan and Harry shunned the use of a private jet after they received strong criticism when they returned to US via a private flight after attending Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

More recently, Prince Harry also faced backlash as he flew by a private jet for a one-day polo tournament 1,000 miles from his Californian home - with his kit transported in a separate car.

Meanwhile, according to Hello magazine, Harry and Meghan returned to UK on Saturday morning without their children Archie and Lilibet.