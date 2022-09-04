Prince Charles' friend says Harry and Meghan face being 'frozen out' of royal family

After Meghan Markle appeared to threaten the royal family with the revelations of further secrets in her recent interview, the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry face being "frozen out" of the royal family, reported The Daily Beast quoting a friend of Prince Charles.

According to the publication, it may happen during and after the couple's visit to the UK next week.

“Charles adores Harry, and would like nothing better than to get the relationship sorted. But a meeting next week is unlikely. Everything was already on hold until they saw what was in Harry’s book, but if Meghan is actively threatening to reveal further secrets, and telling interviewers, ‘I haven’t signed anything, I can say anything I want,’ then it’s not surprising they are being frozen out," the friend told The Daily Beast.

Commenting on the Daily Beast report, well known YouTuber and royal commentator According2Taiz said, "I wonder whether Meghan is beginning to lose her grip on Harry, that’s why she did such an obvious THREAT & it was a threat, to ensure his family don’t reach out to him. It’s one way to keep him isolated from anyone who can talk sense to him"