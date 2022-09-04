Meghan Markle's father continues to share one-sided story

Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle told Mail on Sunday that she "didn't 'lose' me; she threw me under the bus."

Talking to the newspaper by telephone, The 78-year-old said: ‘l"She didn’t “lose” me, she dumped me.

‘I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn’t changed.

‘I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time.’

Commenting on his interview Marlene Koinig, an expert on the British and European royalty, said, "I wish the reporter had asked Markle when this estrangement started and what caused it because it is apparent that the fall out between father and daughter existed before she met Harry."