Prince Charles, William, Kate Middleton won't meet Meghan and Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly arrived in the UK without their kids Lilibet and Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to Hello!, landed on Saturday morning after shunning the use of a private jet and flying commercial.

Their first visit to the UK since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June will see them visit "several charities close to their hearts", with a trip to the One Young World summit in Manchester pencilled in for this coming Monday.

There are speculations that Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton won't meet the Sussexes after Meghan's new claims in her podcast series and interview.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen has predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will engage in a game of 'royal hide and seek' with Kate Middleton and Prince William despite staying just 15 minutes away from them on their upcoming trip to the UK.



Kate and William recently announced they are moving into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor from this month, and Meghan and Harry are expected to stay in Frogmore Cottage, their residence at Windsor.



Some experts believe that Harry has regrets over the way that he handled his exit and perhaps his Oprah interview and he wants to heal old wounds.

However, Meghan's new podcast release and interview have apparently hit mainstream media and the royal family.

Speaking about the impact of their decision to step down as senior royals, Meghan told The Cut: "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process'. It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."



The Duchess, in new episode of her podcast Architypes, claimed that she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating Prince Harry.