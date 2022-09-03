Kate Middleton ‘ready to beg’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to stop ‘petty pot shots’

Kate Middleton has reportedly taken to making ‘personal appeals’ and begging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about ‘ending the drama’ they’ve been stirring.

This insight into the inner dynamics of the royals has been brough to light by a source close to New Idea magazine.

The source started off by admitting, “Everyone knows Kate got on so well with Harry before Meghan came along. She knows things are raw between the brothers right now, so she's happy to be the go-between. Kate wants to call for an end to all the drama.”

The insider also went as far as to tell the publication that Kate is “ready to beg her brother-in-law to stop the petty pot shots once and for all.”