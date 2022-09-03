Prince William, Harry’s key rift disclosed

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly in war with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘attention and legitimacy.’



The Express UK, quoting expert Eric Schiffer as saying the two royal couples are competing to grab the attention of younger generations particularly in United States.

Eric Schiffer, who is a brand and reputation management expert, said “There is a war for the hearts and minds of young people.

"There is a war for attention and legitimacy.”

The expert’s remarks come days before Prince William is set to visit US before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge making their way to Boston in December.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan have arrived in UK without their children Lilibet and Archie.