Prince Harry ‘taking up arms’ for attention against Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to take on Prince William and Kate Middleton for legitimacy, attention and power’ during his trip to the UK.



this warning and the accompanying competition has been referenced by California-based expert Eric Schiffer, in his interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting, “There already is [competition]. There is a war for the hearts and minds of young people.”

“There is a war for attention and legitimacy. William and Kate have it hardwired because of the lineage of what's going and what's to come.”

“However, what Meghan and Harry have wisely done is to intercede unconsciously in the minds of young people as their source of most relevant royal authority.”

He also went on to say, “Kate and William are wise to not cede the base of the future of America to Harry and Meghan.”

Mr Schiffer also advised that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can ‘win’ the spotlight by “leveraging social, leveraging the right icons of Gen Z and Millennials.”