Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp battle led lawyers to ‘question their life choices’?

Netizens bring to light the ‘exact’ moment Amber Heard’s lawyer began ‘questioning’ his life choices.
The observation and revelations were made by Twitter users who shared a collection of images featuring Amber Heard’s legal counsel cradling their faces into their hands during the course of the entire trial.
One observer turned to the platform and made a shocking revelation regarding the lawyers’ apparent life choices and the rumoured regrets that were’ sure to have flowed’ in his mind.
He was quoted pointing out, “But really he looked like he was questioning his life choices and having a mental breakdown for entire time”. (sic)
This message came in reference to a comment made by the original user that shared the images, “alright its official, im an Adam Nadelhoft apologist this poor man doesnt want to be there defending amber [skull face emoji] if i see one more person calling him rottenborn jr imma throw hands” (sic)
