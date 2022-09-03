‘The Crown:’ Netflix reveals newcomers to play Prince William, Kate Middleton in season 6

File footage

After an extensive casting process, The Crown, has finally found new actors to play young Prince William and Kate Middleton in the upcoming, much-awaited sixth season of the show.

The production giant, Netflix has announced three new stars to play the role of the Cambridge couple. Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will be playing the young prince while Meg Bellamy has been cast to play his future wife.

Season six will take the story fast forward to Queen Elizabeth II's reign in the early 2000s, and chronicle the aftermath of Princess of Wales' death.

According to Deadline, two new actors have been cast to play William, with each starring as the royal when he’s aged 16 and then 21.

Kampa will appear in episodes that will document how the British Royal Family coped with the tragic death of William’s mother, Diana, who died in a car accident in August 1997.

McVey will join the series portraying William and how he met Middleton at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland in 2001.

Production on the sixth season will begin later this year, just before the release of season five on Netflix.

The fifth season of The Crown is set to stream on Netflix in November with Imelda Staunton portraying Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip; Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; and Dominic West as the Prince of Wales.