Pakistan dismisses Indian media's claims alleging banned outfit's flood relief work

Image showing the interior of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. — AFP/ File

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday rejected an Indian news outlet's story alleging the involvement of a banned organisation in the flood relief work, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Foreign Office, in its response to media queries, stated that the claims "betray India's bias and prejudice toward Pakistan, and is part of India’s regular and continuing attempts to mislead the international audience".

The statement further mentioned that the Indian media is habitual in carrying propaganda-driven stories against Pakistan.

"It is not the first time that the Indian media have shown their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda," the statement read, further criticising India for attempting to "cast doubts on the relief efforts" during a time when the international community is focused on helping Pakistan following an unprecedented natural calamity.



FO added that Pakistan is monitoring flood relief activity being carried out on the ground by non-profit and non-governmental organisations through its strong and robust regulatory mechanisms.

"All relevant agencies are vigilant in ensuring that no illicit activity is carried out under the garb of relief efforts," the statement read.