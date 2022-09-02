Britney Spears lashes out at son Jayden after he defends her conservatorship

Britney Spears lashed out at her son Jayden James for defending his grandfather for keeping her in a conservatorship

Britney Spears lashed out at her son Jayden James Federline defending her father Jamie Spears’ decision to keep her under a prolonged conservatorship.

As per Page Six, Hayden sat down for a tell-all with filmmaker Daphne Barak, telling her, "I love him (Jamie Spears), with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father."

Britney then shared a lengthy note late at night, giving an earful to Jayden for defending his grandfather.

“As for my mental health … my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart!!” Britney lashed out.

She added: “… If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and pawpaw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”

Jayden and Sean have reportedly not met their mother in months now, and also skipped attending her June wedding to beau Sam Asghari.