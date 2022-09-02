Kartik Aaryan dishes on being an outsider in Bollywood: ‘one flop movie can end my career’

Kartik Aaryan spoke up on ongoing debate over insider versus outsider in Bollywood in his recent interview.



Speaking with Film Companion, the Luka Chuppi actor opened up on how, as an outsider, he would not get second chance if his movie flopped.

“I am not padded; my back is not taken care of. I don’t know how an insider would feel, but as an outsider, I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career,” said the 31-year-old.

The heartthrob added, “I won’t have someone who will create a project of that level for me.”

Furthermore, Kartik also revealed in the same conversation that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would now be adapted into a comic book series.

The actor also gave a sneak peek of his interview on Instagram and captioned it, “Biggest Award is this Love,” while he also tagged the host Anupama Chopra and Film Companion.

In the video, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor could be seen interacting with his fans and answering their questions.

Watch here:



