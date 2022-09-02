Meghan Markle blasted for being ‘out of touch with reality’

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for her conversation with Mariah Carey, as well and comments that have been dubbed “out of touch with reality.”

This accusation has been issued by Sky News Australia columnist Justin Smith.

He was quoted saying, “I couldn't imagine two more disconnected from reality people, you know, trying to discuss what life is like.

“It's like watching two cats argue about what mice like. There's just absolutely no connection. I couldn't relate to a single word.”

“I still don't know what they were talking about, to be frank,” he added before concluding.

Sky News Australia's host Chris Kenny also chimed in and admitted, “Yeah, they were talking about each other.”

As part of a jabby take-down Kenny replied by admitting, “why not, because they're both very attractive women and they're lucky just to hold that over the rest of the world.”