Britney Spears reacts to son Jayden’s revelations: ‘Saddened to know his outcry’

Britney Spears breaks her silence on Jayden’s claims and offers some insight of her own into ‘personal family’ matters.

The singer-singer broke silence after her son Jayden’s interview, in a candid Instagram post.

The star began by writing, “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother …

“Maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !! !! “ she added.

“My dear child YOU can explain to my why our family would do that to anyone !!!! I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years … I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework !!!”

Before concluding she also added in a dig against Jayden and Presten’s dad, adding how “I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION !!!”

“I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing.”