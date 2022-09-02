PSL to be held in February 2023

Lahore Qalandars´ players celebrate the victory in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 27, 2022. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Governing Council has finalised the dates for the tournament’s eighth edition on Friday, a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board read.

During a meeting held at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore, the council decided that Pakistan’s mega cricket event will be held from February 9 to March 19, 2023.

The matches will take place across four venues including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

The meeting was chaired by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and attended by representatives of all six franchises.

"Further discussions for firming up the detailed schedule will take place between the franchises and the PCB in due course," PCB stated.



The franchises were also given an update on the status of accounts for PSL 7.

The council was also given an update on commercial matters related to PSL 7 and PSL 8.

"Follow-up meetings will commence next week to finalise plans for PSL 8 with all in agreement to work closely in the build-up to PSL 8 to achieve their common goals for the league," the statement read.

This year's PSL was played from January 27 to February 27 with the Lahore Qalandars emerging as the winners of the tournament.