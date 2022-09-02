Bipasha Basu’s reaction to trolls over maternity photo shoot displays her ‘positive personality’

Bollywood celebrity Bipasha Basu has recently reacted to netizens who trolled her for flaunting her baby bump on social media last week.



Speaking with Times of India, the Race actress, who is expecting her first child with hubby Karan Grover, revealed that she chooses to focus on “positivity” rather than “negativity”.

“In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I am leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That’s the way to move on in life. I am a body positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in,” said the 43-year-old diva.

The mom-to-be also touched upon maternity photo shoot, stating, “At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live myself. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever.”



Apart from trolls, Bipasha mentioned that she received a lot of love from her fans and media.

“I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way,” she added.