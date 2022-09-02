Prince William, Kate Middleton issue donation appeal for flood victims in Pakistan

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have issued an appeal for the donations to help the flood victims in Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter, the royal couple reshared a post from the Disasters Emergency Committee UK to help flood victims.
The DEC tweet reads: “Floods are devastating #Pakistan. 30 million people are affected. A third of the country is under water. Lives, homes and livelihoods have been lost.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the same post on their official Instagram handle and said, “through this vitally important appeal, the DEC will be supporting people across Pakistan, who have been impacted by this devastating climate disaster.”
Kate and William further said, “Thank you for your generosity!.”
"It's called the Archie Foundation, the podcast's called Archetypes, where's all the Lilibet merch?"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming thriller 'The Imperfects' with release date, cast list, more
Kanye West is calling out Kim Kardashian ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson
Sir Elton John says the more success 'Hold Me Closer' gets, the more it will help Britney Spears heal
Kate Moss testified at former boyfriend Johnny Depp´s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.