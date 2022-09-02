Meghan Markle has 'messed up' her family, now she will destroy Prince Harry's

Meghan Markle is receiving flak for 'driving everybody nuts' with her antics.

The Duchess of Sussex is called out for her 'shocking' move by Princess Diana's designer in a fresh confession.

Speaking to GB News, David Emanuel said: "We've got Prince William who's doing a splendid job and we've got Harry Windsor in America with an American woman who is driving everybody nuts."

Emanuel added that Meghan had "messed up her own family, now she's over here trying to mess up the Royal Family".

"It's shocking," he concluded.

When asked if Diana has approved of Megxit, Emanuel confessed: "I think she would be deeply shocked," the designer said.

"I think if she was alive it wouldn't have happened with the two brothers. She wouldn't have allowed it. She'd have smoothed the waters," he concluded.