Friday September 02, 2022
Kanye West tells Kris Jenner she has 'no right' over his 'black' children

Kanye West attacks Kris Jenner for misleading Kim Kardashian

By Web Desk
September 02, 2022
Kanye West is calling out Kris Jenner over poorly managing daughter Kim Kardashian.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, the rapper attacked Kris for letting ex-wife Kim Kardashian do a Playboy shoot.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he wrote, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant.

The 44-year-old rapper referenced to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine editions that featured Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Responding to Ye's distasteful tweets, Kris sent a message to the rapper through daughter Kim.

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” read the screenshot shared by Ye.

“Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school," he responded. "They will not do playboy and sex tapes."