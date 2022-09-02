Johnny Depp set to return to US on THIS date amid Amber Heard appeal

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is currently on a trip to Europe following his win in the defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.
Now, it is reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is set to return to US in November as he will join his friend Jeff Beck at his concert.
The announcement was made on Thursday that Johnny Depp will join Jeff onstage as a guest on November 1 at Celebrity Theatre.
The announcement has made Depp fans super excited after the launch of music album in July.
After sensational trial, Johnny Depp released an album ‘18’ with his British friend rocker Jeff Beck.
The 13-track album "18" on which Depp sings and plays guitar features mainly covers.
Depp and Beck met in 2016, bonding "over cars and guitars" before the latter said he began to appreciate "Depp's serious songwriting skills and ear for music."
Depp won $15 million in the defamation suit against Heard in June.
The Aquaman actress has appealed ruling that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in July.
