Britney Spears claps back at son Jayden for saying what Jamie Spears ‘did to me was fine’

Britney Spears finally turns to social media and breaks down her son Jayden’s accusations over her mental health and sanity.

The singer broke it all down in a post shared on Instagram that contains screenshots of a written statement.

It begins by taking a dig against Jayden and reads, “As for my mental health… my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart !!!”



There were also ‘shots fired’ against her ex-husband, “Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn …” she added.

Before concluding though, she issued a challenge to her son and said, “If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”