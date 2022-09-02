Jennifer Lopez shares beautiful wedding snaps with Ben Affleck: 'Marriage made sense'

Jennifer Lopez is making fans swoon over her wedding photos with Ben Affleck.

The On the Floor hitmaker turned to her website OnTheJLo to share a fresh newsletter, sharing intimate details from her wedding.

Lopez wrote that her day “really was heaven.”

“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense,” she wrote.

“The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing,” she wrote.

“Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment," she admitted.

JLo and Ben celebrated their wedding in August, months after tying the knot n Los Angeles.