Meghan Markle fearful of Prince Harry’s memoir delay: ‘Publish already!’

Meghan Markle has reportedly issued Prince Harry a warning regarding his memoir and has demanded it be rolled out in “seven to ten days.”

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his personal YouTube channel, Daily News Headlines.

He began by admitting, “For Meghan, she truly believes that whenever she decides to drop something, including Prince Harry’s book – or maybe Prince Harry, who knows – then, of course, people will listen and it will become an instant bestseller.”



“What’s pushed ahead with this? Well, the fact that her first podcast – the first full one at least – managed her number one in the streaming charts.”

“So, she’s buoyed on by that and believes that if Prince Harry doesn’t capitalise on that, then seemingly he may be suffering with a flop book in the early part of the new year.”

“But the bottom line is you see: if the book isn’t cleared very quickly – and were talking about in the next seven to ten days – then they won’t really hit the publishing target, the market.”

“People don’t really buy books at Christmas according to the insiders. People buy them around October, early November time.”

“By Christmas, people have made their decisions about the ones they want to buy. And really all the orders have to be placed, displayed and signings and what show appearances – everything like that has to be in place.”