Prince Harry decisions led by 'spirit' of Princess Diana: 'She talks to him'

Prince Harry reaches out to his late mother Princess Diana in times of need, says royal expert.

Biographer Angela Levin feels the Princess of Wales still guides her son as he makes tough life decisions.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, Angela said: “I think that Harry has a problem because he adored his mother, but she's now been gone for over 25 years.”

The biographer added: “He still feels that she talks to him, that she leads him to where he wants to go.”

The expert added how Harry has always felt that wife Meghan Markle is like mother Diana.

Angela explained: “He actually had hoped that the Royal Family would think Meghan was just like Diana, well, she absolutely isn't. They come from different backgrounds.”

She continued: “[Diana] was very respectful, actually, although she could get cross with them in the end, but she was brought up to be close to the Monarchy.”