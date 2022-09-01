WATCH: Video of Hong Kong’s batter proposing girlfriend after India match goes viral

DUBAI: Hong Kong’s batter Kinchit Shah takes in the internet by storm with a surprise marriage proposal to his girlfriend after the India encounter at the Dubai International Stadium Wednesday.
In the heartwarming video shared by Asian Cricket Council on its Twitter handle, the Mumbai-born vice-captain, soon after the fixture against India, can be seen making his way to the stands of the Dubai Stadium where he gets down on one knee and proposes to his girlfriend.
His partner was quite surprised and excited by his action. “I can’t believe this”, she said and accepted his marriage proposal.
Meanwhile, Kinchit Shah wore a ring to his girlfriend.
The Asian Cricket Council and cricket fans extend huge congratulations to the happy couple and wish them all the joy and happiness in their new life together.
