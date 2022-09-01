Kanye West calls out GAP for keeping him out of business meetings and copying designs

File footage

Kanye West has slammed fashion giant GAP for ripping off his designs and called the clothing store for excluding him from recent business meetings.

The 45-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, took aim at the clothing retailer in Instagram posts two days in a row.

The Praise the God singer shared the post on Instagram Tuesday, with the caption, “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

Ye, who partnered with GAP in 2020 for a Yeezy Gap line, shared another post of a text exchange with someone accusing GAP of copying YGEBB (Yeezy GAP Engineered by Balenciaga)‘s designs for a GAP t-shirt.

On Wednesday, the Mercy singer also slammed the brand for canceling the photo shoot involving his kids and wrote, “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.”

Ye also shared a video of himself speaking, writing: “The Vision will be realized Let’s start with stores in Atlanta.”

Earlier in the month, Ye defended his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap collection out of what appeared to be big trash bags. He said, “I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas.”