‘I love India’: Video of Hassan Ali with Indian fan goes viral

A video of Pakistan’s star pacer Hassan Ali saying ‘I love India’ to a woman belonging to his arch-rivals nation is making the rounds on the internet.

In the video, Hassan Ali can be seen walking accompanied by Haider Ali on the ground during the training session when an Indian fan interacted with him and also took pictures with the star pacer.

The video clip shows Hassan Ali posing for photographs flanked by the Indian lay. In the brief footage, the Pakistani pacer can be heard saying “I love India” when the lady told him that he has a lot of fans in her country.