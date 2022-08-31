Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding guest breaks hearts of the newlyweds

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged vows for a second time at the Batman star's home in southern Georgia earlier this month following their intimate Las Vegas wedding in July, but one of their guests reportedly angered the newlyweds by breaking the rule of the start-studded event.



The lavish ceremony was attended by Matt Damon, Kevin Smith among others. That one of the guests (all of whom had to sign NDAs, according to Page Six) didn’t follow the rules and leaked the video of the star-studded event.

Lopez released images of the occasion on her own terms, including photos of all three of her dresses, each designed by Ralph Lauren.



But one of the guests reportedly took a video during the wedding and sold it to a media outlet. The aforementioned video showed Lopez serenading Affleck with a new song. The performance included background dancers, because this is J.Lo we’re talking about. The leaked video made the rounds, but Lopez is not happy about it.

“This was taken without permission. Period,” Lopez commented on a post of the video shared by the Jennifer Lopez fan account @jlow0rld, per People.

Lopez, who's currently on her second honeymoon with Affleck in Italy's Lake Como, was quoted as saying: "And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans."