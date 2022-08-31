Moeen Ali likely to lead England in Joss Butler's absence

English cricketer Moeen Ali. — AFP/File

English batter Moeen Ali will likely lead England for the upcoming seven-match T20 International series against Pakistan following fitness issues restricting skipper Joss Butler.

Buttler, England's full‑time captain, is struggling to remain fit ahead of the Pakistan trip — taking place after a 17-year hiatus, The Guardian reported.

In Buttler's absence, Ali is being termed favourite for captaincy his experience of leading the team in four T20Is.

For now, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes may also be advised to rest while Liam Livingstone's participation in the series is also uncertain because of his ankle injury.



Additionally, the decision regarding Jason Roy — who suffered a flatlining run of form this year has also to be made

However, the final squad will be announced this week. Players including Phil Salt, Will Smeed, Will Jacks and possibly, Alex Hales are in contention to be added to the squad.

Pakistan will host England after almost a 17-year break. The matches to be played in Karachi are lined up from September 20-25 and September 28 to October 2 in Lahore.