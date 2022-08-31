Meghan Markle says 'fitting in' as 'light-skinned' mixed woman in US is difficult

Meghan Markle is opening up about the struggles of a mixed race woman in US.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has an American father and an African mother, says that throughout her life, she felt she has been a part of a 'grey area.'

Speaking to guest Mariah Carey, a fellow mixed race woman, Meghan said: “I had to talk to you. Of course, I had to talk to you. You were so formative for me.

“Representation matters so much. But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like oh, my gosh. Someone… Someone kind of looks like me.”

She continued: “I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world.

“And her response was her saying: ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.’

“So she said because she was darker in colour, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman.

“And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned. You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between," admitted Meghan.