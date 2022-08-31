Meghan Markle says 'fitting in' as 'light-skinned' mixed woman in US is difficult

Meghan Markle is opening up about the struggles of a mixed race woman in US.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has an American father and an African mother, says that throughout her life, she felt she has been a part of a 'grey area.'
Speaking to guest Mariah Carey, a fellow mixed race woman, Meghan said: “I had to talk to you. Of course, I had to talk to you. You were so formative for me.
“Representation matters so much. But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like oh, my gosh. Someone… Someone kind of looks like me.”
She continued: “I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world.
“And her response was her saying: ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.’
“So she said because she was darker in colour, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman.
“And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned. You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between," admitted Meghan.
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal receive Best Actor Awards at 2022 Filmfare
Meghan Markle told American magazine British media called Archie by the 'N-word'
Prince William is being asked to catch a plane to California in the US to put a stop to Meghan Markle's claims
Will Smith should have slapped Chris Rock 'even harder,' suggests Twitter user after the comedian joked about 1995...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met in summer 2016 and the news of their relationship broke in October.
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash.