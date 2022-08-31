Prince William, Harry to end their rift next year, claims psychic

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry will end their rift next year, a psychic has claimed.
Speaking to the Daily Star, psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson claimed she believes Prince William and Harry will put their differences aside in nine months.
On the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana, mother of Prince Harry and William, the psychic claimed she was able to communicate with the spirit of the late princess in order to have an insight into the lives of two brothers.
Jasmine claimed: "Diana is showing me that the press are making this much bigger than it actually is. There are some tensions right now and William has got a lot of responsibility on his shoulders right now.”
She went on to say, "I see the brothers sitting down within the next two years and becoming close again.
"I also see there will be more communication between them in the next nine months around affairs of the state/monarchy which will allow them to be vulnerable with one another and have a heart-to-heart."
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal receive Best Actor Awards at 2022 Filmfare
Meghan Markle told American magazine British media called Archie by the 'N-word'
Prince William is being asked to catch a plane to California in the US to put a stop to Meghan Markle's claims
Will Smith should have slapped Chris Rock 'even harder,' suggests Twitter user after the comedian joked about 1995...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met in summer 2016 and the news of their relationship broke in October.
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash.