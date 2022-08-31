Cosmic Girls' Exy & Seola involved in a car accident: report

Cosmic Girls' Exy and Seola met an accident on the way to their scheduled activity.

On August 31 KST, Starship Entertainment issued a statement about the girls and revealed that they were with their manager, who was also injured in the accident.

Cosmic girl's agency also reassured fans that they were no severe injuries, but all three were moved to the emergency room to receive proper diagnoses and treatments," according to Allkpop.

The agency also added that both the girls will be taking a break from work to recover from muscle pain and bruises as they must 'prioritise the health and safety of their artists', above all else.

Concluding the statement, they said, "In consideration of their stability and recovery, we will inform you of their planned schedules after making adjustments."

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, debuted as a 12-member group under Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment in February 2016.