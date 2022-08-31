Meghan Markle has ‘great opportunity to settle scores’ with Royal Family

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly rediscovered a personal journal from her time with the Royal Family and a royal expert believes that it provides her the best opportunity to ‘settle scores’ with the Royal Family with its publication.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with The Cut recently and shared how she found her old belongings at Frogmore Cottage, including a personal diary, when she visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Talking to The Sun about Meghan’s discovery, royal expert Margaret Holder said: “The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the Royal Family.”

“For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t understand and was unwilling to learn.”

Holder added: “She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.”



